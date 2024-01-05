Create New Account
Why You Should NEVER Ingest Mega Doses Of Iodine AT NIGHT!
Sun Fruit Dan
Why You Should NEVER Ingest Mega Doses Of Iodine AT NIGHT!


I am a huge advocate and teacher of mega dosing with Lugols Iodine, which is one of the most widely studied and used supplementation forms of the essential mineral for humans known as iodine.


One thing I need to make people aware of when mega-dosing with Lugols Iodine is "Why You Should NEVER Ingest Mega Doses Of Iodine AT NIGHT!".


If you have never mega-dosed with iodine and are considering using it later in the day or before bed, you must be aware of what I mention in this video; if you want to learn about this fully, watch this video "Why You Should NEVER Ingest Mega Doses Of Iodine AT NIGHT! " from start to FINISH!


