Russia Triumphs In LPR, Unleashes New Storm In Dnepropetrovsk

The Russian summer offensive of 2025 is gaining momentum bringing steady territorial gains and strategic breakthroughs. According to Russian monitoring sources, over 470 square kilometers were liberated in June alone. New victories added to the already substantial progress made in May, when more than 580 square kilometers came under Russian control. Ukrainian reporters are providing slightly different figures, claiming about 500 square kilometers lost in June. But they were forced to reluctantly acknowledge the growing pace of Russia’s offensive, undermining Kyiv’s earlier claims of having halted Moscow’s advance.

The summer campaign reached a symbolic milestone in early July when the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic declared the complete liberation of the republic’s territory. This announcement, widely echoed by the media, was framed as the fulfillment of one of key objectives of the special military operation.

However, reports from the battlefield noted that some small border areas, including the village of Novoyegorovka and some forests, remain contested, casting doubt on the absolute nature of the claim.

The Republic was fully liberated back in 2022, but as a result of Russian retreat some positions were lost. Today Ukrainian forces still maintain their presence in the border areas. Despite these minor discrepancies, the declaration carries political weight, highlighting Moscow’s irreversible progress.

Amid the liberation of the LPR, the Russian army gained its first victory in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Footage from the battlefield confirmed the capture of the village of Dachne, marking the first time Russian forces have established control in a new region. Located on the northern bank of the Volchya River, the control of Dachne provides Russian troops with a strategic foothold, enabling further advances along key Ukrainian supply routes. A new foothold across the river allows Russian forces to occupy elevated positions that negate Ukraine’s previous observational advantages. This breakthrough opens new operational possibilities, including potential pressure on Ukrainian logistics hubs west of Pokrovsk, which rely heavily on the M-04 highway.

Ukrainian defenses in the area, though entrenched in forested highlands, face growing logistical strain as Russian forces disrupt supply lines, creating an increasingly isolated pocket of resistance. Meanwhile, fighting continues on a wide front to Pokrovsk, where Russian troops are gradually advancing toward the administrative border of Dnepropetrovsk region.

The broader operational picture suggests a deliberate Russian strategy of methodical advances rather than rapid, high-risk maneuvers. By securing key terrain and degrading Ukrainian supply networks, Russian forces are setting the stage for further gains in the coming weeks. With July expected to bring even greater challenges for Ukrainian defenses, the summer campaign is poised to reshape the frontline before another round of negotiations.

https://southfront.press/russia-unleashes-new-storm-in-dnepropetrovsk/