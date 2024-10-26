How to Stop and Drop Painful Negative Reactions

Key Lesson: Without something to oppose it, what is any painful negative reaction...other than a temporary wind looking for a sail, a conflict passing through an unconscious mind that – if left alone – has no choice but to blow itself out, and return to its native emptiness.

