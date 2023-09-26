© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Read the transcript by clicking on the hyperlink below.
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/10/25/regis-tremblay-asks-jeff-j-brown-who-is-in-china-is-it-free-capitalist-democratic-china-rising-radio-sinoland-231025/
Check out www.seektruthfromfacts.org,
a serious online resource library to help you get keep ahead of the curve.
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days