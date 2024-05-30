© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza May 11th Family Gets Evac Order
الشيف تهاني قاعود
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQJYqN0FBQM
نزوحنا من بيتنا 😭 الى غرب مدينة غزةدعواتكم لأهل جباليا ومشروع بيت لاهيا
May 11 2024
We were displaced from our home 😭 to the west of Gaza City. Prayers for the people of Jabalia and the Beit Lahia project