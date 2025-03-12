Ceasefire Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mexican Cartels’ Advanced Weaponry & Why They’re a Bigger Threat Than Russia
* The Mexican drug cartels are a far greater threat to the U.S. than China, Russia or Iran.
* They’ve got Javelin missile systems on our border and American officials on their payroll.
* Col. Douglas Macgregor explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 March 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-macgregor-2025
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1899607100046610477