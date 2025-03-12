BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ceasefire Deal
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
179 views • 6 months ago

Mexican Cartels’ Advanced Weaponry & Why They’re a Bigger Threat Than Russia

* The Mexican drug cartels are a far greater threat to the U.S. than China, Russia or Iran.

* They’ve got Javelin missile systems on our border and American officials on their payroll.

* Col. Douglas Macgregor explains.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-macgregor-2025

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1899607100046610477

Keywords
iranvladimir putinrussiamexicotucker carlsonchinadonald trumpukrainebenjamin netanyahueuropegermanymoscowblack marketdrug carteldouglas macgregorvolodymyr zelenskydrone strikemexican cartelukraine-russia waradvanced weaponryamerican politiciansceasefire dealarms dealingjavelin missile system
