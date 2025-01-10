COMcheck Part 3: How to Generate a COMcheck Report

When building out a new project it is important that is code compliant. COMcheck is one way to see if your new space complies with codes. Using the COMcheck software you can check for compliance in the categories of envelope, lighting, and mechanical in a simple and cheaper manor. If you would like more information feel free to call and schedule a free consultation at the number below.





