1/3 of Parents BACKING AWAY From Vaccine Schedule. NoVaxx Kids have HEALTHIER Outcomes. 3 min InfoTalk. Dr. Peterson Pierre

1/3 of Parents BACKING AWAY From Vaccine Schedule. Vaccinated Children Have More Chronic Disease. "...probably a third of parents now are really backing away from this intensive vaccine schedule." ~. Kaiser Family Foundation Sentiment Survey.



No Vaccine Children have Healthier Outcomes.

"...Vaccination before the age of 1 year was associated with “increased odds” of developmental delays, asthma, and ear infections." 2020 study by Neil Miller and Brian Hooker. ~ https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2023/10/dr-peter-mccullough-leading-cause-of.html

FULL SHOW Daily Dose: Wait on Childhood Vaccines? with Dr. Peterson Pierre

https://rumble.com/v3zjmd7-daily-dose-wait-on-childhood-vaccines-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

“...we now have multiple papers ... that going natural - that is, taking no vaccines - the children have healthier outcomes.” ~ Dr. Peter McCullough, https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2023/10/dr-peter-mccullough-leading-cause-of.html

“There have been an incredible acceleration and intensification of vaccines given to children,” Dr. McCullough said in an Oct. 19 interview for The Highwire with Del Bigtree. “There are now over 200 peer-reviewed papers suggesting that immune system dysregulation is related to neuropsychiatric diseases including attention deficit disorder, Asperger’s, autism spectrum disorder. The leading cause of immune system dysregulation right now is hypervaccination.” ~ https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2023/10/dr-peter-mccullough-leading-cause-of.html

'In people with immune system dysregulation, the body becomes incapable of controlling or restraining an immune response. As such, the immune system either underreacts to foreign invaders, thus causing infections to spread quickly, or overreacts, causing the immune cells to attack healthy organs, tissues, and cells, according to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.' ~ https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2023/10/dr-peter-mccullough-leading-cause-of.html

"Among the 666 individuals, 261 were unvaccinated. The study found that vaccinated children had a higher rate of allergies and neurodevelopmental disorders compared to unvaccinated children." 2017 study led by Anthony R. Mawson, a professor in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at Jackson State University’s School of Public Health in Mississippi.







