Pastors silent on Morbius-shapeshifter-activation antennas in Western feminist nations now activated

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). Just as we real Christians had been warning for the longest time, Satan Lucifer’s Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” human pastors and reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors have been hiding the millions of Monarch Solutions company shapeshifters inside their churches from their church donators, because they are afraid of assassinations and ridicule from church donators. Satan Lucifer’s Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” fake ascended masters fallen angel devils and his Shadow Group Pleiadian Watcher fake aliens fallen angel devils’ Atlantis Noah’s days 5,000 year old Monarch Solutions company has activated their 24 satellite antennas in the accursed Western feminist nations that are demon-possessed by the Jezebel feminist demon spirit and under God’s judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. The satellite antennas will activate their millions of hybrids Morbius shapeshifters inside their Western feminist nations that are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s pants to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax to make God’s house into an extortionist gangsters’ office. The thing about these Morbius shapeshifters is that they can manipulate time and space, and move at lightning speed, which is not good for the “Bible verses redefining idolaters of hundreds of foreign fake gods in church” religious Christian hordes. Repent now, and restore the hundreds of original Bible verses’ Jesus Christ and his spiritual protection to the millions of Satan Lucifer’s harlot prostitute churches and “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempt-receiving” pastors in the Western feminist nations to stop the sword & famine & plague & demon armies from coming in. 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ are already replaced by non-human returned nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatars, which their “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes and pastors are hiding and covering up and condoning by their silence, and keeping it secret for Satan Lucifer from the 6 billion humans, whose blood will be on their hands. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in utter terror & disgust & anger, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth, and expose all the fake hybrid non-human shapeshifter assassins inside your churches now. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. God’s judgment is starting to fall, and these Satan Lucifer’s millions of infiltrated fake shepherds pastors “fake watchmen on the wall” are completely silent and not warning the people, and they are leading their millions of church donators to death. They are accomplices in the crime. Great is their judgment. Woe to the fake shepherds who shear the sheep of illegal 10% income tax and cover-up the wolves that are infiltrated into their society and churches and church leadership to slaughter the sheep. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine