BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elle ISO elohim & YoBroInChrist's "SUPER-GROUP" on Substitutional Atonement comparison! SAY WHAT!?
Nicodemus Serpico
Nicodemus Serpico
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 05/08/2023

I'd like to thank Elle again for inviting me to this supergroup that featured some Christian apologist powerhouses!It was an honor for me to be a part of it, and an excellent opportunity to share some very personal experiences on the eve of such a special holy day, Easter.

She is expecting her 1st daughter, literally any minute, so we all hope and pray for her safe and healthy birthing experience as her daughter stops putting up a fight when she decides to come on out (hopefully by the time this edited restream short gets aired)!


It has been a tremendous relief to finally have my voice heard, after years of toiling on WWW's Fascistbook, and over a year of trying to overcome YouBoob's ghosting/shadowbanning/etc., etc.!I also made some wonderful connections, thanks to such opportunities that Elle, Jimbob and Thaddeus provided me with!I'm still looking forward to finally being on Avery's stream to discuss mass media implications too...


Please support this young family, who may not even be making any money yet as they commit precious time to this path in life, fighting the good fight, regardless!



/ @elleisoelohim
https://cash.app/$ElleISOElohim
https://www.patreon.com/ElleISOElohim
https://elleisoelohim.creator-spring....


You can also catch the full stream here...



• We NEED Substitut...


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On a personal note, I'm in the middle of a major life change, particularly after hitting a wall, so I'm reaching out to my audience for some assistance. If you would like to see my efforts to continue (in exposing Mass Media conditioning, rhetoric, and its implications), please offer your support (but only if you can afford to). And yes, things are that bad (for many of us, especially post COUPE1-9 LuckDown), or I otherwise wouldn't be asking strangers for such a thing. Either way, your prayers are much appreciated, particularly that God forgive me for falling short of producing better fruits+++


You can support my contributions here through Patreon-
https://www.patreon.com/NicodemusSerpico


You can also support my most prized written work, which has been sitting on the shelf for about 5 years because I haven't been able to afford a professional editor, that was created to provide guidance for the modern only-child and widowed/single-parent.If you are a professional children's book editor that would be willing to work with me on payment, please let me know!Otherwise, the GoFundMe to pay for editing is titled, ""To Be Hue" -4 widowed-single parents & only child" and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-be-hue-...


I'm also looking for an artist to team up with, or sponsorship for publication, for a comic book series I created a few years ago that was designed to be as harmless as a dove, but as clever as a serpent, in reaching the lost sheep. It warned of Jan.6th, COUPE1-9, etc., and can be a very useful tool to reach those with closed ears & hardened hearts.So if you are a comic book artist that is intrigued by this approach, please let me know in the comment section.Otherwise, if you'd like to financially support that effort instead, the GoFundMe for it is titled, "NATIVE 'VENGERS w- forewarning reality gut-checks" and can be found at- https://www.gofundme.com/f/native-ven...


Treatments for all of my work are available upon request.
Keywords
miraclesislamresurrectioncrucifixionblasphemy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy