Marxists in plain sight: Donald Trump politics
Rational TV
19 followers
322 views • 8 months ago

This presentation covers many facets about Donald Trump. It is an eye-opening history lesson.


Trump was never shot. The evidence will visually demonstrate to everyone that 1.) Trump was already touching his right ear before the first shot was even fired. 2.) Trump's right shoulder was already blocking his right ear when the second shot was fired. The reason Trump's shoulder was blocking his ear was just part of his act of pretending he was shot. And 3.) Trump was already beneath his podium when the third shot was fired. Those 3 points are observably demonstrated. The inescapable logical conclusion is that the Trump shooting was a hoax.


Keywords
newscivil warpoliticsdncrepublicansdeep stateabortiondonald trumpelectionssatanistsvotesrfktakeoverpresidentialballotsrigginglockdownmoloch globalists
