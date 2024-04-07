'It’s Bisan From Gaza, I’m Still Alive After Six Months Of Bombing' (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/cK7oytWs7vQ?si=L4v4gNtQ9CUhvW6l

7 Apr 2024

It’s been six months since Israel began its relentless bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip. In that time, journalist Bisan Owda has been forced to leave her home in Gaza City and been displaced numerous times.





She has witnessed bomb blasts just meters from where she’s sheltering, listened to countless stories of death and destruction, and is now spending Ramadan without electricity or adequate food and water.





Her story is the same as millions of others in Gaza, who have endured a brutal six-month assault on their lives and homes. During this time, more than 33,000 people have been killed, including at least 13,000 children, and 70% of the strip’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.





