Russian Lancet Loitering Munitions Hit Ukrainian Boat, Warplane

The Russian military has damaged a patrol boat and destroyed a warplane of Kiev forces using Lancet loitering munition.

Videos showing the successful strikes surfaced online on March 20. The patrol boat, a Soviet-made Stenka-class, was hit while moored across from Pivdennyi Port in the Odessa region. The strike caused significant damage to the boat. Meanwhile, the warplane, a Czechoslovakian-made L-39 Albatros jet trainer, was parked under a camouflage net at Kulbakino Air Base in the Nikolayev region when it was hit. It was completely destroyed by the strike.

The Ukrainian Sea Guard operates only three Stenka-class patrol boats, while the Ukrainian Air Force possesses some 40 L-39.

The ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of Russia’s defense giant Kalashnikov Concern, produces two versions of the Lancet, the Izdeliye-52 with an endurance of 30 minutes and a one-kilogram warhead and the larger Izdeliye-51 that has an endurance of 40 minutes and is armed with a warhead weighting three kilograms.

The loitering munition flies towards the designated area with a GLONASS-aided inertial navigation system. After arriving in the area, the operator utilizes an onboard electro-optical system via a two-way data-link to detect, track and lock on the target. A laser-ranging system then controls the detonation of the warhead.

The small radar cross-section and minimal infrared signature of the electric-powered loitering munition makes it very difficult to detect and intercept.

According to Lostarmour.info, a website that tracks and documents military losses, the Russian military has so far targeted 15 naval vessels and three warplanes of Kiev forces using Lancet loitering munitions. The number includes the last two strikes.

