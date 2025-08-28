Divine good and perfect gifts come from our Father.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #69; Understanding the deeper doctrines of the Bible is the only way to gain discernment as to what is unfolding around us today! GOD is the Father of LIGHT and HE always gives forth DIVINE GOOD within His plan, the whole world is given the perfect gift that keeps giving - Jesus Christ. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!