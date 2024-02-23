Con-Con Suffers Defeat in Indiana

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s that time of year again. With many state legislatures back in session, Article V Convention supporters are once again working to fleece well-intentioned patriots into pursuing a deceptive solution to out-of-control government. And right on cue, volunteer members of The John Birch Society, in conjunction with many allies, have stepped to dispel via persuasive arguments why applying for a Con-Con is a bad idea. JBS National Field Director Jon Schrock discusses the Birchers’ latest victory, this time in Indiana, where a Con-Con bill made it too far for comfort before being killed.