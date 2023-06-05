BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Comrades about their Battalion Commander - of RU 'Lugansk People’s Militia' that fight against the Ukrainian Nationalists - Shot in the Back and Kept Fighting with his Comrades
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 06/05/2023

Comrades about battalion commander

Alexander was a successful businessman. However, when the special military operation in Ukraine began, he immediately knew that this is where he needed to be. Without a trace of regret, he gave up his cushy life to join the Lugansk People’s Militia to fight against the Ukrainian nationalists. He isn’t bothered about the fact that water and clean bedsheets have now become the most coveted items around, because he believes that fighting for what’s right trumps any worldly possessions. See what his comrades tell about him.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy