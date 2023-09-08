China & India Millionaires Buy Up Canadian Land: Media Pushes Fake Indigenous Children HOAX

Stew Peters Show





August 7, 2023





Canada’s national identity used to be rooted as being one of the most Christian countries in the world.

Robyn Riley is a mother and a Christian and she joins Stew to talk more about the lies being told in Canada.

The tyranny in Canada is a preview of what the elite have in store for America.

In 2021, activists claimed to have found mass graves on the grounds of Christian schools and churches.

The media fueled the lies and claimed that early Canadian Christians carried out a systematic policy of kidnapping children and killing them.

As a response to these lies, Canada has experienced a wave of arson and the burning of Church buildings.

More than 80 Churches have been attacked in Canada.

Not a single one of these mass graves were real.

As a result of this, Chinese and Indian investors are buying up Canadian land.

The propaganda being pushed in Canada is centered around getting White people to hate themselves and cause them to publicly virtue signal.

Liberal Canadians love the idea of being good people which is why they mindlessly put Ukrainian flags in their windows.

These are the same people who refuse to admit they were lied to over Covid masks and lockdowns.

The First Nations narrative is being weaponized against old stock Canadians to make the false claim that white supremacy is alive and well.

Pray for the nation of Canada and the United States of America because ultimately we are all in this together.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3frhsw-china-and-india-millionaires-buy-up-canadian-land-media-pushes-fake-indigen.html