EPISODE 403: THE POLITICS OF POLIO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Calls Out The Dogma; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Drone Saga, more push for dangerous weight loss injections, and HHS extends the COVID public health emergency?; Del and Jefferey Launch a blockbuster New Series ‘Jefferey Jaxen Investigates’ on HighWire+, starting with 2-part series decoupling the Polio dogma; ICAN is at the center of a Misinformation Campaign centering around ICAN’s 2-year old IPOL polio vaccine petition
Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.