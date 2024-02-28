BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New California State - 12th Declaration Of Default - The Failures Of California State & Gavin Newsom
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 02/28/2024

The New California State makes declarations of default against the State of California and against the communist dictator known as Gavin Newsom the supposed governor of California who never won an election to an official public office. this video is a reading of the declarations of default with the listing of the many failures by the California government and Gavin Newsom of their oath of office to the U.S. Constitution and the warring against "We The people" of the New California State and the State of California.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/ncs-default-12

Link to New California State --->  https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState


Keywords
communismgovernmentnazilawgovernorrightstyrannynewsomillegalcommunistdictatornazismwe the peoplefailuresviolationsgavinconstitutionaltyrantpeoplesviolatingagainst thedefaults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy