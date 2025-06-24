BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Movies, Congo Killer, Baphomet Agenda, Tampon Tim, Jesse Ventura, Iran, Guns, Mel Brooks
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 2 months ago

SR 2025-06-23 #197

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #197

 

Topic list:
* The irony of Ironman ironing is that Johnny got ghosted again.
* Johnny’s highschool friend reached out for the first time in 35 years only to ghost him when he responds.
* Was “Vance Luther Boelter” the Congo Killer based on an invitation from Tampon Tim Walz?
* More examples of police officer-ette incompetence.
* A would be church mass shooting stopped by concealed carry holders: don’t expect to see this on “the news” but here’s the REAL issue.
* This is the Baphomet Agenda.
* Is Tampon Tim out of his #FalseFlag league?
* Days after the Hortman slaughter, someone returns to the crime scene and breaks in.
* Why did everyone loyally follow the rebranding of “social networks”?
* Crooked cops fixed at the Battle of Athens in Tennessee in August of 1946.
* What do these three men standing behind Donald Trump have in common? (Let’s throw in a fourth from the wait music!)
* The Congo Killer’s “geofence” traced to Dubai, Nepal, India and Turkey...nothing to see here.
* Was Jesse Ventura forced out of politics?
* The Congo Killer’s police disguise forces police to warn you about “fake police”.
* Jesus Enrique Rosas says PizzaBoy doesn’t smell right...Johnny agrees.
* Quick aside: “TRUE LOVE!”
* Johnny ghosted by Steven Young (no, not the Mormon).
* Sportsfan forces Johnny to talk about Iran and Libya.
* Recap: how much fun it is to give your life to Satan and his Church (says the Jews of Hollywood).
* Recap: HeatherTM McDonald© proves women CAN be funny.
* Recap: Co-lion Noir, Gabriel Church Lady and cloned Mark Kelly.
* Spaceballs the SEQUEL—the Search for Creativity and the coronahoax agenda of death.
* What would happen if people found out how vaccines destroyed their babies and hospitals murdered their grandparents: ask Naomi Wolf.
* Roman Catholic Professor Michael Behe ghosted Johnny...again.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
hollywoodjewsjesuitsminnesota assassin
Chapters

SR 2025-06-23 #197

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #197

Topic list:

* The irony of Ironman ironing is that Johnny got ghosted again.

* Johnny’s highschool friend reached out for the first time in 35 years only to ghost him when he responds.

* Was “Vance Luther Boelter” the Congo Killer based on an invitation from Tampon Tim Walz?

* More examples of police officer-ette incompetence.

* A would be church mass shooting stopped by concealed carry holders: don’t expect to see this on “the news” but here’s the REAL issue.

* This is the Baphomet Agenda.

* Is Tampon Tim out of his #FalseFlag league?

* Days after the Hortman slaughter, someone returns to the crime scene and breaks in.

* Why did everyone loyally follow the rebranding of “social networks”?

* Crooked cops fixed at the Battle of Athens in Tennessee in August of 1946.

* What do these three men standing behind Donald Trump have in common? (Let’s throw in a fourth from the wait music!)

* The Congo Killer’s “geofence” traced to Dubai, Nepal, India and Turkey...nothing to see here.

* Was Jesse Ventura forced out of politics?

* The Congo Killer’s police disguise forces police to warn you about “fake police”.

* Jesus Enrique Rosas says PizzaBoy doesn’t smell right...Johnny agrees.

* Quick aside: “TRUE LOVE!”

* Johnny ghosted by Steven Young (no, not the Mormon).

* Sportsfan forces Johnny to talk about Iran and Libya.

* Recap: how much fun it is to give your life to Satan and his Church (says the Jews of Hollywood).

* Recap: HeatherTM McDonald© proves women CAN be funny.

* Recap: Co-lion Noir, Gabriel Church Lady and cloned Mark Kelly.

* Spaceballs the SEQUEL—the Search for Creativity and the coronahoax agenda of death.

* What would happen if people found out how vaccines destroyed their babies and hospitals murdered their grandparents: ask Naomi Wolf.

* Roman Catholic Professor Michael Behe ghosted Johnny...again.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

• Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

• Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

• BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

• Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

• UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy