The Wagner Chief’s rebellion against the Russian government shows the CCP officials, especially those in the army, the right way to go at this historical juncture
11 views • 06/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2kj83h8c99

06/24/2023 【Miles’ Insight】The Wagner Chief’s rebellion against the Russian government shows the CCP officials, especially those in the army, the right way to go at this historical juncture. If he overthrows Putin, he will be a hero of the people. Likewise, if the CCP members turn their guns on the dictator and side with the people before the CCP falls, they will get amnesty in the future.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/24/2023 【Nicole看七哥】瓦格纳雇佣军首领反叛俄罗斯政府的做法向中共官员，特别是军队里的官员，指明了在这个历史关头应走的正确道路。如果他推翻普京，他将成为人民的英雄。同样地，如果中共党员在中共垮台之前把枪口对准独裁者，站在人民这一边，他们将来会得到特赦。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
