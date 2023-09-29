© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mobile groups of Novorossiysk-based Airborne Troops equipped with ATGM systems in action
📍 Kherson direction
▫️ In the area of the Antonovsky bridge, reconnaissance units using objective video monitoring equipment detected an observation point of Ukrainian Armed Forces in abandoned houses.
▫️ Having received the task to destroy the observation post, a mobile group operating on buggy-type vehicles promptly moved to the specified area to engage the target.
▫️ Having launched a guided missile from a Kornet ATGM mounted on the vehicle, the paratroopers destroyed an AFU observation post located on the right bank of the Dnepr.