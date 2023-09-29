Mobile groups of Novorossiysk-based Airborne Troops equipped with ATGM systems in action

📍 Kherson direction

▫️ In the area of the Antonovsky bridge, reconnaissance units using objective video monitoring equipment detected an observation point of Ukrainian Armed Forces in abandoned houses.

▫️ Having received the task to destroy the observation post, a mobile group operating on buggy-type vehicles promptly moved to the specified area to engage the target.

▫️ Having launched a guided missile from a Kornet ATGM mounted on the vehicle, the paratroopers destroyed an AFU observation post located on the right bank of the Dnepr.