Al-Mujahideen Brigades confronting a Zionist special force storming Jenin camp, West Bank, Palestine, 17 Oct 2024

Al-Mujahideen Brigades (ex-Fatah) monitoring a Zionist special force storming Jenin camp, confronting it and detonating a previously planted explosive device, achieving direct and confirmed casualties on the enemy’s side
West Bank, Palestine
Dated: 17/10/2024
