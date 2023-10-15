Soviet Prisoner (1997, PC)

Soviet Prisoner is a first-person shooter developed and published by Dutch company Software Perfectie Nederland. The game was made with the Pie in the Sky Software engine and released as a shareware game. This video shows footage from the shareware version.

You take the role of Klaus von Steinfeld, a lieutenant in the German sixth armee. You have been captured by Soviet forces in the Battle of Stalingrad and brought to a prison in West-Siberia. Now you need to escape from here.