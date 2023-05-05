BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trumps Cabinet 2025
America Organized
America Organized
101 views • 05/05/2023

Our considered selection for people to be placed in various positions in Trump's cabinet if he were to win the 2024 Presidential election. This is a short list based on our knowledge and familiarity with those selected.

If you have any comments or selections of your own, please put them in the comments section or write to us at [email protected]

Also consider sharing this video with those mentioned in the video and all others who might be interested.

president trumproger stoneron paulrand paultom fittonben carsonsteve bannonlaura loomerjudge andrew napolitanorfk jrlarry elderallen westcatherine austin fittsjudy mikovitsgeneral michael flynndr simone goldalfie oakesscott ritterdr peter mcculloughstacey washington
