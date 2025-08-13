💥Outpowering US & quake-proof: China’s UNSTOPPABLE hydropower wonder

China has invested $1.2 trillion into its colossal Yarlung Tsangpo river hydropower station.

➡️ It’s set to generate 1.28x the electricity the entire US consumes in a year

➡️ Rake in around $16.8 billion annually

➡️ Its homegrown mega-generator pumps out 1 million kWh per day per unit – enough to power thousands of homes

➡️ Built with seismic dampers and quake-proof joints, it can shrug off a magnitude 10 earthquake

Curious why this MEGADAM blows every other hydropower project out of the water?