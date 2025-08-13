© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Outpowering US & quake-proof: China’s UNSTOPPABLE hydropower wonder
China has invested $1.2 trillion into its colossal Yarlung Tsangpo river hydropower station.
➡️ It’s set to generate 1.28x the electricity the entire US consumes in a year
➡️ Rake in around $16.8 billion annually
➡️ Its homegrown mega-generator pumps out 1 million kWh per day per unit – enough to power thousands of homes
➡️ Built with seismic dampers and quake-proof joints, it can shrug off a magnitude 10 earthquake
Curious why this MEGADAM blows every other hydropower project out of the water?