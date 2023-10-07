Self-induced Censorship

A last farewell?



Well, in prayer we hope not, but as today's message explains, unless our channels should show at least a little reasonable growth (compared to the politician-obsessed hopefuls and their huge numbers) especially after uploading so many of our videos over so many years on two channels, perhaps its time to rethink our efforts, maybe even somewhat as is suggested in Matthew 22:9 and Luke 14:23, and go out unto the "highways and hedges", offering our meal of hope to the poor and less fortunate people who do not have those more leisurely accessible internet luxuries. There are MANY folks out there who are unable to use or even know how to navigate around all the big tech anti-biblical censorship walls. And their meek and humble voices count a great deal to YHWH when they give Him their all, often more than the well-to-do who are sadly like the rich young ruler of Matthew 19:16-23 who walked away from the Savior "sorrowful, for he had great possessions."!

We're finding year after year, that its most often the lowly and downtrodden who seem to be the most hungry and open to the reassurance of the old fashioned sharing of biblical hope anyway, especially as this world gets tougher on them.

So with such a small percentage of awakening interest in biblical law found among those who are still gullibly praising their dead horse political heroes on line (where in such times the net should be absolutely overwhelmed by those waking to the opposite: a greater hope of our Savior's "politics-free" rescue instructions), we simply had to face the fact that we're doing much more good in recent times when we spend our limited but tireless energies off line, working with both our wiser local folks and those worldwide teams who are grateful for their being fed the richer truths in the prospects of a loving governance, and thereby keep in touch.

We invite all like minded believers to message us who would also want to grow their own communities' hearts and minds in more seriously wanting YHWH's laws back in place in our world, thus also fulfilling Isaiah 2:2,3, and more quickly bringing this madness to a peaceful end, btw !.

So as the number of humanist-solution controlled ops celebrity voices are spreading like multiplying cockroaches everywhere on line now, cluttering the netwaves with politics like never before, we are expecting to quietly slip away (to some yet unknown degree) to instead excitedly take better advantage of those less fortunate but fast growing anxious folks, plus those rare few of you reading this who may have been following us and are also slipping out of the narrative circus tent to meet us in the real world. Feel free to join us "on the outside", away from the fake solution hucksters, as we all jointly await that circus tent's soon collapse. 😁

Blessings to all who seek and trust in Him!

In YHWH's law of love that was cast in stone for our own protection,

-dwaine

Keep in touch 🤗

Chat, share, or even let us help you get powerful hard copies into your hands to boost your own street ministry, because we're finding that people are hungrier than ever for the hopeful truth of a REAL rescue like what the Bible's governance offers!

As we've tried to share for roughly two decades now, the Bible's law system is based entirely on loving one another--which is why the elite fear that form of governance, because they can't survive in such a system.

The longer it takes to pull people away from their politicians and man-made laws built on equity, power, greed, etc, the longer we will have to suffer with those stubborn people, so please share what you are learning with your neighbors, wherever you live, as there really is hope in knowing that we've seen through all their lies, where the truth really does set one free, alleluiah?.

Millions now know that the net is pretty much all fear porn and worthless man-centered, churchianity-compromised false solution narratives now.

So please spend some time examining our existing videos for yourself, considering the refreshing rediscovered "government built on love" precepts that our American Puritan founders had tried to hand down to us before the freemasons came along 150 years later to replace that Biblical progress with their enslavement-based "CONstitution". Then get in touch with us to meet friends who also want to finish waking the rest of the stragglers around us to someday soon return our world to a loving, wholesome place in which we can safely raise our children and thereby more comfortably call our home!

We're looking forward to sharing our hopes with you! 🤗

