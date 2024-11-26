Our friend, RT correspondent Chay Bowes, asked the British Ambassador to Russia why his government is willing to spend hundreds of millions to escalate the war in Ukraine and cause Russian casualties. This came after another British "diplomat" was expelled from Russia for spying.

He also questioned why the British embassy is being used as an intelligence base to undermine the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, British pensioners are freezing to death because their government cut their fuel benefits.

The ambassador ran away.

Adding: from the video of the ambassador's arrival description -

The British ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An employee of the British Embassy in Moscow has been stripped of accreditation for providing false information upon entering Russia, the FSB reported.

Signs of intelligence activities have been identified in his work.

The British diplomat named Wilkes Prior replaced six British intelligence officers expelled in August.

Previously, we reported that British diplomat Wilkes Edward Pryor provided false information when obtaining entry permission to Russia, violating Russian law.



The FSB also identified signs of his involvement in intelligence and subversive activities threatening Russia's security.