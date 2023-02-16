© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Because water is tangible, scientists and quantum physicists have often studied it to gain insight to the behavior of things like waves, then apply that insight to light or sound (discover Bose, the person). This video illustrates vortex acceleration, which is one way to break the speed of light. I've referenced this vortex phenomenon in videos before, especially this one, lots of links to reference in the description: https://rumble.com/v1k4sz7-louder-astral-projection-lucid-dreaming-how-to-plus-resources-and-tips.html
