Asbury Revival!

I'm the son of an Asbury Theological Graduate. I've was raised in a family that participated in many revivals, most notably Red Rock Revivals in MN. Asbury is a good place with wonderful leaders. This is a revival. It may not be your type of a revival, but its a good revival. Here's why. (I just interviewed a friend from Red Rock that graduated from Asbury. He's positive this is a revival and its spreading!) Dr. Craig Keener - From Asbury to the World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRSGqBnXJrk