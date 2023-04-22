© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f1rbv4032
I want to make an argument that the judicial system neglects to make, and that is, if Miles Guo was extradited to China, he would not be alive today.
但我想提出一个司法系统忽略的论点，那就是如果郭先生被引渡回中国，他就不会活到今天。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp