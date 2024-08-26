Top Ukrainian military officials claim that Elon Musk prevented a nuclear disaster at the Kursk nuclear power plant by disabling Internet access for Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainians are blaming Elon Musk for their setback in the Kursk region.

Allegedly, 24 hours after entering Russian territory, Starlink was disabled, preventing them from properly coordinating their drones.

Cynthia... interesting since we've all been reading the news from a few weeks prior, of UKR's plans to do something to a NPP.