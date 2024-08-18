⚠ PASS AUF: The Migrant Sleeper Army in Germany/ Die schlafende Migrantenarmee in Deutschland

This is information coming from 2 federal police officers who work at the German border.

They are done and on their last nerve.

They no longer speak of “refugees,” but of soldiers who are coming in.

They estimate that around 500,000 soldiers are in Germany who are waiting for DAY X.





Asylum seekers can come in with no restrictions.

If the police try to stop someone, then they are disciplined and receive an official warning.





Sometimes cars that come over the Balkan route are checked at the border and contain weapons.

Sometimes the trunk is full of weapons, but they cannot be confiscated.





The police said that 500,000 soldiers are already in Germany, but there are 260,000 soldiers in the German armed forces.

It is obvious that the state is not in a position to defend Germans.

To the contrary - there are laws restricting gun ownership.

Foreigners can have weapons, but German citizens cannot be armed - they cannot even carry knives.

They are screwed!









The German Chief Of Police Admits There Are No "Refugees" Coming To Germany, "They'Re All Soldiers"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tqobOjSd08Js/?list=notifications&randomize=false





Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney & Author:





• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x

• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu

• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo

• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7

• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m





Auriga Books, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 425-244-2941

Web: http://www.cynthiahodges.com