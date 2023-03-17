EPOCH TV | RFK Jr: The Dark Secrets of the Childhood Immunization - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV || American Thought Leaders with JAN JEKIELEK
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Part 1): The Dark Secrets of the Childhood Immunization Schedule and the Vaccine Approval Process - March 11, 2023
https://www.theepochtimes.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-part-1-the-dark-secrets-of-the-childhood-immunization-schedule-and-the-vaccine-approval-process_5114709.html
“You have scientists who are supposed to be regulators who are actually making money on the product that they’re supposed to be regulating.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the founder and chief legal counsel of Children’s Health Defense and author of “The Real Anthony Fauci,” shares his journey from environmental activist to a fierce critic of the vaccine approval process in this comprehensive two-part interview. Not a single vaccine on the childhood immunization schedule has been tested against a true saline placebo, he argues.
- How did we get to where we are today?
- How is it that the Bill of Rights was essentially suspended during the pandemic?
- And what role did America’s intelligence agencies and military-industrial complex play in all this?