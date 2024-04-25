The Russian Attack on the center of Krasnogorovka, posted earlier today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video of the attack on the center of Krasnogorovka, posted earlier today.
There is also a video of Russian flag in the brick factory in Krasnogorovka, DPR.
The brick factory is in the center of the town, with most of the large buildings surrounding it captured.
Sladkov reports there are still small pockets of resustance in the town.