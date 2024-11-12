This Saint News 12/11/2024

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





Take everything you see in this episode with a grain of salt. Some stories are obviously true, while others will seem totally false, and some should at least make you think but I just want you to know what I know. First, we'll get into the latest on the Brunson Case at the Supreme Court. And then, have you heard the name Russell J. Gould? He could be running the whole show. Some are saying that Nuremberg 2.0 has already begun. I've also got an update on MedBeds in the queue. According to some, our whole world will soon be on equal footing in terms of money, fairness, and even technology--a Golden Age. And according to others, Trump is just an OP trying to take credit for it. I know that's a lot, but I got a few Top Stores after that before we, as usual fam, end up with the Fun Stuff.





Agents from the Mossad and CIA are posing as popular truth channels, to manipulate you.

