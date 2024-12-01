Ramallah's Message Justice for Gaza and the Prisoners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A massive march in Ramallah, supporting the people of Gaza and the families of prisoners in occupation prisons facing extermination.
Interview: Issam Baker, coordinator of national and Islamic forces.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 1/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Videoa