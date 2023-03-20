Russian 2A42 30mm automatic cannon taking out Ukrainian sniper tower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A moment from 2A42 30mm automatic cannon destroying Ukrainian sniper tower on the Maryinka front, Donetsk region. Finally, snipers are forced out of their comfort zone in a building by Russian troops' automatic cannon fire.
Mirrored - TeleTruth