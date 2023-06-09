Hospitals SCRUB Websites Of Toddler Transitioning Docs NC Hospitals CONCEAL Child Mutilation Agenda

Stew Peters Show





Hospitals are taking money from wealthy gay activists to implement the trans agenda and the operation pride clinics that mutilate children

Sloan Rachmuth with Education First Alliance is back to provide a follow up report on the North Carolina hospitals that are attempting to cover up their transitioning of toddlers.

After a huge backlash thanks to media reports UNC, Duke, and ECU hospitals have hidden their evil programs that transition toddlers.

Some North Carolina Republicans are complicit now that the controversial program is hidden.

Other Republicans have enabled the disclosure of documents that shed light on how these university hospitals operate.

The documents reveal that a private donor was able to commandeer the department of pediatrics and the department of family medicine at ECU Health hospital for his own perverted fantasies of making all children eunuchs.

There was a paper published in January detailing how hospitals can expand this sterilization program to every single rural county in North Carolina via telehealth.

The super majority Republican legislator must act to save our children and end these evil programs.

Below you can contact the doctors and administrators who are in charge and advocate for these Pride clinics that are destroying the lives of children.

Demand they stop this evil.

ECU Dr. Colby Dendy - (252) 744-0766

ECU Dr. Angie Mathai - (252) 744-3229

Cierra Buckman Interim Director, Clinical Trials Office

252-744-3212

[email protected]

Dr. Jason Higginson Executive Dean BSOM

252-744-2906

[email protected]

Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center

East Carolina University

Main Campus Student Center, Suite 209

501 E. Tenth Street

Greenville, NC 27858

(252) 737-2514

[email protected]

Contact North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore at 919-733-3451 or email him at [email protected] and demand action.

For more information about Sloan Rachmuth’s reporting on this issue go to http://edfirstnc.org

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

