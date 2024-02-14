BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Left on the side of the road by the person he trusted the most, that dog was completely devastated
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
20 views • 02/14/2024

Pitiful Animal


Feb 13, 2024


Isidro was the loving name that the rescue station @adoptaporamorty gave to the poor dog

A resident called informed about a dog that had an accident 3 days ago

People nearby took some cloths for him to lie on and took out a sunshade for him

The rescuers who arrived showed sad expression when they saw Isidro, the boy lying motionless

They went to check on him and found that he had very serious injuries that needed to be rushed to the hospital

His face was still bright and full of optimism, he was hoping someone would help him

Seeing him made everyone feel at ease because of how strong he was despite his body being motionless

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGsTYFsqdQg


accidentdogrescueabandonedpitiful animalside of the road
