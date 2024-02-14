Left on the side of the road by the person he trusted the most, that dog was completely devastated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Feb 13, 2024
Isidro was the loving name that the rescue station @adoptaporamorty gave to the poor dog
A resident called informed about a dog that had an accident 3 days ago
People nearby took some cloths for him to lie on and took out a sunshade for him
The rescuers who arrived showed sad expression when they saw Isidro, the boy lying motionless
They went to check on him and found that he had very serious injuries that needed to be rushed to the hospital
His face was still bright and full of optimism, he was hoping someone would help him
Seeing him made everyone feel at ease because of how strong he was despite his body being motionless
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGsTYFsqdQg