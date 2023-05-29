He passed maxillectomy, mandibular lymphadenectomy, and orthopedic surgery

Pitiful Animal





May 29, 2023





He was Peteleco, he came here the day before

The face was deformed due to a tumor growing in the mouth area

He couldn't eat and breathe normally for a long time

And that day he was still a bit confused by everything that was going on

But he knew it was all for his own good, so he always acted obedient.





The blood test showed some changes and the blood was slightly pale

Biopsy results confirmed Soft tissue sarcoma and X-ray showed no metastasis or not.

That was why I did the procedures to bring back his quality of life.

The surgery was done right after that

The doctor gave him anesthesia through inhalation, cut his upper jaw and removed the lymph node under his jaw

And finally orthopedic surgery

Fortunately, he made it through and was in the recovery room at the time.





Every step was a victory

Peteleco's stats had improved significantly and blood transfusions would not be required.

The streaks of skin had healed and his face had also become brighter.

He was still in the vet and receiving all the necessary medical care.





I wanted to tell you a little bit about how Peteleco got here.

He had a tumor on his mouth and it made him unable to eat or breathe

But thanks to the medical team, he had had miraculous changes

Peteleco was a very polite boy, 10 years old with short and straight legs

He always has a family and I am always loved by everyone

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aYN6pcIc-4