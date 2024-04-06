© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon War Room | Richard Grenell Responds To The Guardian Hit Piece: “The Truth Is Not Even Close To Being Written”
If you want to understand just how the DC media lies by omitting the truth, watch this 3 minute explanation.
I give you an exact situation of what Beth Reinhard did. She knew the truth and yet purposefully deceived the public. She’s trapped in a far Left echo chamber and isn’t willing to embrace the truth.
It’s truly an evil and purposeful lie.
Ric Grenell