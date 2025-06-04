BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Lies to Liberation: The Abortion Industry’s Greatest Whistleblower | Part 3
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
20 views • 3 months ago

The newest episode of Deep Dives dives headfirst into the ugly truth behind America’s abortion empire—and the redemption story of Dr. Bernard Nathanson, the man who helped legalize abortion before turning pro-life after a scientific revelation.


Terry Blakely shares her undercover mission at a pro-abortion fundraiser, the carcinogenic dangers of birth control, and how Margaret Sanger’s racist eugenics agenda still thrives today.


Learn why siblings of aborted children sense the loss, how pronouns fuel gender ideology, and why restoring the family unit is the only way to defeat the globalist depopulation scheme. This isn’t just a battle for lives—it’s a war for the soul of humanity.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

abortionempirebernard nathanson
