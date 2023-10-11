Soul to Soul Connection With God, The Real Spirituality, How to Connect With God, Holly Spirit – the Spirit of Truth, Is the Truth Painful? Angry With God, Denial of Negative Emotions Within Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk
20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2
Cut:
27m09s - 30m42s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE TRUTH COMES TO YOU OFTEN ONLY AFTER YOU’VE EXPERIENCED THE ERROR EMOTIONALLY.”
@ 28m44s
“AS THE TRUTH ENTERS YOU, IT’S NOT PAINFUL. WHAT’S PAINFUL? RELEASING THE ERROR, THE ERROR LEAVING. THAT’S PAINFUL.”
@ 29m35s
“MANY OF US BELIEVE THAT THE TRUTH ENTERING US IS THE PAIN. BUT THE TRUTH IS THAT IT’S THE ERROR LEAVING US THAT CREATES THE PAIN. AND THE PAIN AND SUFFERING IS WHEN WE ARE IN ERROR.”
@ 29m51s