▪️Russian troops have again struck enemy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In Odesa, the infrastructure of a shipyard and an airport used by the AFU for military purposes were hit.

In the occupied part of the Donetsk People's Republic, the territory of the Kurakhove Power Station and the surrounding industrial area came under fire.

▪️The AFU, for their part, continue to carry out strikes on Russian territory. Two ATACAMS missiles hit Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea, but thanks to measures taken in advance, no serious damage was caused.

The AFU also attempted to strike targets in Sevastopol with missiles, drones and uncrewed boats. Thanks to the professional actions of Russian servicemen, casualties and significant damage were avoided.

▪️The border districts of Bryansk Region also suffered, with at least five settlements coming under fire. Administrative buildings, cars, residential houses and outbuildings were damaged.

▪️Along with shelling, the AFU command continues to increase its grouping along the border with Russia. In addition, the enemy has deployed reserve units in the rear in case of a possible offensive by the Russian Armed Forces.

▪️ Fierce fighting continues on the fronts along the entire line of contact. In the Avdiivka sector, Russian troops repelled several enemy counterattacks in the direction of the ash dump.

To reinforce the grouping, the AFU command transferred Leopard tanks from the Orikhove sector to Avdiivka. However, just the next day one of them was hit by a Russian T-72.

▪️Meanwhile, near Orikhiv, the enemy has regrouped, sending additional reinforcements to the line of contact.

▪️In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian assault units continue to hold the central part of Krynky. Due to the transfer of additional forces, the enemy managed to slightly expand the zone of control to the west.

