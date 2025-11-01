Yah's Misfits 1-11-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week's Torah Portion will be on Genesis 39 & 40. The 2nd half we will discuss 2 Esdras & the revelation of the Eagle Empire (3 heads), Part 1, which ties in nicely to Gog of Magog prophecy. We are in the midst of this prophecy today! This video is broken into two parts. The first head is Great Britain, whose empire has already passed. Finally, we discuss the origin of the name America. Is it named after plumed, feathered serpent. Everything we were taught about this country is a lie!