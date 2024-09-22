BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hitler's Peace Plans Part 10
The Truth Will Set You Free
7 months ago

1.) Setting Up Germany So That She Had To Invade Poland On September 1, 1939:

So how did it come about that England encouraged Poland to go to war against Germany?

Following March 15, 1939, Roosevelt exerted strong pressure on the British government to "finally exert opposition" against "Nazi tyranny" or else he would apply methods of coercion against Great Britain.

It is impossible to determine precisely what threats he made, since their correspondence is still off-limits to historians. The germanophobic senior British diplomat Vansittart and the Rumanian Ambassador Tileda also played a major role.
Immediately after the entry of German troops into Czech territory, Tileda announced that during German-Rumanian economic negotiations, Germany had threatened to invade Rumania if it was not allowed to exploit Rumanian oil.

This was an absurd allegation since Germany and Rumania did not even share a common border - they were 400 kilometers apart. The English believed it, however, and newspapers in London, Paris and New York spread false reports of a threatened German attack.

In reality, German-Rumanian economic negotiations were entirely cordial. Nobody made any threats of any kind.

christiansisraelzionismjewevangelical
