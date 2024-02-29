© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're comparing collecting wood pellets from Warehouses and factories and distribution centres from last year to this year. Last year there were pallets everywhere and there weren't so many people collecting them. This year I was in for a big surprise, a big shock, it seems to be that any entrepreneurial person who just got laid off from the factory seems to be collecting pallets from the factory plus every other factory on the street. We are in a situation now with there are just not enough palettes to go around, and to get them you gotta be quick or you set up a schedule where you take them from whoever has got them got them.