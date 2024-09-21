Busker Mike II

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We want to honor Busker Mike. He does not produce CDs or promote his music in any other way that we can see. He just loves to play electric guitar just for the sake of it. He does it in various places about the city of Melbourne. When we come across him, he's in front of the Ex-Post Office building, and numbers of people sit on the steps of the building to listen and enjoy the sound he makes with his finger skill. This is a second video of his playing.