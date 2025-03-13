Texas Tech Campus: Explosion of a manhole caused multiple fires and widespread power outages in the city of Lubbock - Police investigating - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green flames erupt at Texas Tech Campus
The explosion of a manhole caused multiple fires and widespread power outages in the city of Lubbock, Texas, where the university is located. Police are investigating.
More here, just posted:
https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/watch-officials-provide-updates-regarding-texas-tech-campus-closure-after-explosion/